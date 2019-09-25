Jay Gruden: QB Dwayne Haskins 'Will Get His Chance' After Redskins' 0-3 Start

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden sounds like he is leaving the door open for rookie Dwayne Haskins to get on the field.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call Wednesday, Gruden said his first-year quarterback is "not far away" and will "get his chance" as the team searches for answers after an 0-3 start to the season.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

