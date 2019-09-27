NFL Coaches Already on the Hot Seat This Season

0 of 6

For better or worse, it doesn't take long for NFL coaches' seats to start heating up.

Coming out of an offseason where a staggering eight head coaches lost jobs, this shouldn't come as any surprise. The NFL remains a "What have you done for me lately?" league despite many believing coaches don't get enough time to implement their vision. That short timeline can lead to rushing in quarterbacks before they're ready, or trying to force success via acquisitions or trades.

Regardless, the current hot-seat candidates are a mix of familiar faces who still aren't getting it done and new arrivals who are struggling so mightily a fanbase might not accept anything but a pulled plug.

A coach with a seat this hot already isn't guaranteed to make it through the season, yet whether they do will depend on a combination of performance from this point and the sensibilities of their respective front offices. These coaches have, at most, just 13 more games to show notable improvements.