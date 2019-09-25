Erling Haaland Praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Amid Manchester United Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Erling Haaland of Salzburg looks on after the UEFA Champions League match between RB Salzburg and KRC Genk at Red Bull Arena on September 17, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
David Geieregger/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has praised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid rumours linking him with the Old Trafford giants.  

The 19-year-old previously played under Solskjaer at Molde, and he has praised his fellow Norwegian for playing a role in his fledgling career, per TV2 (h/t James Westwood of Goal): 

"He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot."

The youngster added: "I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football."

According to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, United have been tracking Haaland since before Solskjaer even took over from Jose Mourinho as Red Devils manager.

He moved from Molde to Salzburg in January and has risen to prominence recently after a blistering start to 2019-20 in which he has netted four hat-tricks, one of which came against Genk in the UEFA Champions League:

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, meaning they are now lacking a traditional No. 9 in their squad.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can both operate in the centre-forward role, but neither has ever netted more than 11 goals in a league campaign, and both have struggled so far this season with injury:

After beating Chelsea 4-0 in their opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season, United have won just one in five games since, netting only four goals in the process.

It is becoming apparent they have left themselves short in attack for the campaign.

There is no guarantee Haaland could move to United and score as freely as he has in Austria.

But he is at least a natural No. 9 with an eye for goal and could be of interest to the Red Devils if they continue to struggle. 

Related

    Sancho Hosts FIFA 20 Launch Party

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sancho Hosts FIFA 20 Launch Party

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Pogba, Greenwood Back in Man Utd Squad

    Full squad to face Rochdale in League Cup 👇

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Pogba, Greenwood Back in Man Utd Squad

    Full squad to face Rochdale in League Cup 👇

    via men

    2019 Golden Boy Shortlist ✨

    Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Matthijs de Ligt included on 40-man shortlist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    2019 Golden Boy Shortlist ✨

    Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Matthijs de Ligt included on 40-man shortlist

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Arsenal Are Actually a Lot Better Than You Think

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Arsenal Are Actually a Lot Better Than You Think

    The Independent
    via The Independent