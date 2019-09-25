Erling Haaland Praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Amid Manchester United Rumours

David Geieregger/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has praised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid rumours linking him with the Old Trafford giants.

The 19-year-old previously played under Solskjaer at Molde, and he has praised his fellow Norwegian for playing a role in his fledgling career, per TV2 (h/t James Westwood of Goal):

"He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot."

The youngster added: "I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football."

According to Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, United have been tracking Haaland since before Solskjaer even took over from Jose Mourinho as Red Devils manager.



He moved from Molde to Salzburg in January and has risen to prominence recently after a blistering start to 2019-20 in which he has netted four hat-tricks, one of which came against Genk in the UEFA Champions League:

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, meaning they are now lacking a traditional No. 9 in their squad.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can both operate in the centre-forward role, but neither has ever netted more than 11 goals in a league campaign, and both have struggled so far this season with injury:

After beating Chelsea 4-0 in their opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season, United have won just one in five games since, netting only four goals in the process.

It is becoming apparent they have left themselves short in attack for the campaign.

There is no guarantee Haaland could move to United and score as freely as he has in Austria.

But he is at least a natural No. 9 with an eye for goal and could be of interest to the Red Devils if they continue to struggle.