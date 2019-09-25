Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has Spoken to Teams Interested in WR

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussed the All-Pro wideout's NFL future with Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp on Wednesday.

Appearing on Sapp's 99 Problems podcast, Rosenhaus mentioned having spoken to NFL teams about Brown since his release from the New England Patriots last week: "I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL. ... I've had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL—and hopefully when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

Brown was released twice in September, by the Oakland Raiders and Patriots, and has appeared in only one game so far this season.

Following his release from the Pats, Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure regarding teams being allowed to void guaranteed money and also said he was done with the NFL:

Prior to that, Rosenhaus had tweeted about Brown's desire to catch on with another NFL team:

When Brown was released by Oakland after multiple issues, including missing practice time because of a helmet grievance and a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, he had $30 million in guarantees wiped away.

Brown then signed a one-year, $15 million deal that included $9 million in guaranteed money with the Patriots. Shortly after that happened, however, multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were levied against the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit against him Sept. 10 alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

While Brown was under NFL investigation for that, another woman said Brown approached her naked at his home after commissioning her to paint a mural of him there in 2017, with just a towel covering his genitals. She also alleged that while Brown paid her for two days' work, he ghosted her and didn't allow her to complete her work after she resisted his sexual advances.

The woman later shared screenshots of text messages she received after the allegations went public with Sports Illustrated. The woman was included in a group text, and one of the phone numbers in the group text was the number Brown used to communicate with her two years earlier.



That number sent photos of the woman and her children to the rest of the group chat and told a participant named "Eric B" to "look up her background history." The number also texted, "Really sad you would make up bull s--t story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said the texts "crossed the line" from the Patriots' perspective and led to Brown's release. As a result, Brown had $9 million in guarantees voided.

In his only game with the Pats, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

The 31-year-old Brown is one of the best wide receivers of his generation; he has at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in six consecutive seasons entering 2019.

While there is no question that Brown is an elite player, teams must consider the drama that led to the end of his tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders and Patriots and the allegations against him before making any type of commitment.