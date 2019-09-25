NFL Predictions Week 4: Top Underdogs Picks, Vegas Odds and Score Predictions

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Everybody loves a good underdog story. The less likely the odds, the better.

There haven't been any huge upsets so far this NFL season, but there's plenty of time for that to change. A struggling team such as the Miami Dolphins or Washington Redskins could get rolling one Sunday and knock off a top team, potentially impacting the hunt for playoff spots down the line.

As a bettor, it's important to guess right about potential upsets, as choosing a favorite to cover the spread then watching it get knocked off by a lesser underdog can be devastating.

Heading into Week 4 of the NFL season, here's a look at the odds and picks for this week's games, followed by some underdogs to watch out for in this slate of matchups.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4): Packers 30-24

Tennessee at Atlanta (-4): Falcons 28-17

New England (-7) at Buffalo: Patriots 34-14

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit: Chiefs 31-20

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6.5): Colts 31-13

L.A. Chargers (-16) at Miami: Chargers 35-17

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-3): Giants 27-14

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7): Ravens 28-25

Carolina at Houston (-4): Texans 31-17

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-9.5): Rams 28-10

Seattle (-5) at Arizona: Seahawks 20-14

Minnesota at Chicago (-2): Vikings 24-21

Jacksonville at Denver (-3): Jaguars 27-21

Dallas (-2.5) at New Orleans: Saints 30-27

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4): Steelers 24-17

Odds obtained via Caesars

Top Underdog Picks

Minnesota (+2) at Chicago

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The NFC North is shaping up to be a competitive division. The Bears and Vikings are both 2-1, yet they're third and fourth in the division because the Packers are 3-0 and the Lions are 2-0-1.

All of these teams have strengths that could get them into the playoffs this year, and it could be an exciting race to watch later in the year.

Both the Vikings' and the Bears' only loss was to the Packers, and each team is seeking its first division win. And although Chicago is coming off a big win at Washington, bet on Minnesota to pull off the upset here.

The Vikings' offense is up to the task of scoring against the Bears' potent defense, and Minnesota's defense should give Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky greater trouble than Washington's did.

Minnesota is coming off a 34-point showing vs. the Raiders, its biggest scoring output so far, so its offense should keep rolling into this week.

New Orleans (+2.5) vs. Dallas

It's not often the Saints are underdogs. It's even rarer for them to be in that role at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

However, this is a product of New Orleans being without quarterback Drew Brees, who underwent surgery on his right thumb and is going to miss some time. Despite that, the Saints traveled to Seattle and notched an impressive 33-27 win last week, handing the Seahawks their first loss of the season.

Filling in for Brees, Teddy Bridgewater passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. And with an offense that features Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas as its top playmakers, he should continue to get more comfortable leading the Saints' unit.

The Cowboys are a tough opponent, and this game will likely be close. But New Orleans typically plays well in big matchups, and a prime-time game at the Superdome should provide great home-field advantage.

Bet on the Saints to pull off the upset there.

Jacksonville (+3) at Denver

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey may be requesting a trade, but everything else is going pretty well for the Jaguars right now.

Jacksonville just notched its first win of the season last week when it defeated Tennessee 20-7. Plus, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II is doing an exceptional job filling in for the injured Nick Foles, as he's passed for 692 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception in three games.

The 23-year-old is playing smart football, and it's working well for the Jaguars. Now, they'll take on an 0-3 Broncos team that has a strong defense despite its tough start overall.

However, Denver hasn't scored more than 16 points in any of its three losses. So, expect the Jaguars to shut down the Broncos while Minshew does enough to lead Jacksonville to another victory.