Thomas Meunier Discusses Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Relationship, Contract Rumours

Thomas Meunier Discusses Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Relationship, Contract RumoursSeptember 24, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has said Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have a great relationship, and he would love to stay at the club, although contract negotiations have yet to start.
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson shared comments from a press conference the Belgian gave alongside coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday. On Mbappe and his relationship with the Brazilian, he said:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Meunier: "It is hard not to get on with Kylian Mbappe. He always has something to say. He & Neymar get on very well. They know one with the other is better than one without the other. They are two footballing geniuses & we get to enjoy them each day." #PSGSDR
He also talked about his future:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Meunier: "Contract talks have not reopened. If the feeling is mutual, it could be done quickly. We will talk about it later. Now it is time to focus on the pitch." #PSGSDR
Meunier has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League and found himself in some hot water earlier this year after liking an Instagram post celebrating a Manchester United win over Watford.
The Belgium international has admitted to being a Red Devils fan and has been open about his admiration of the Premier League, per sports writer Jeremy Smith:
Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98
@ThomMills Meunier: "It would annoy me to finish like that [Meunier is currently out injured], rather than in a happy ending." On links to PL, inc Man Utd, Everton: "I've never hidden [my like for PL] and there is interest, but there's been interest from everywhere, inc China, Middle East."
The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and could be a worthwhile target for top clubs in January or next summer.
Neymar and Mbappe have yet to feature for Les Parisiens together this season. The Brazilian did not play until the end of the summer transfer window, at which point Mbappe had suffered an injury that has sidelined him since.
Despite all of the transfer chatter of the summer, Neymar has come up big for PSG in his two starts, scoring late winners against Strasbourg and Lyon.
The goal against Lyon put Les Parisiens on top of Ligue 1:
Tuchel told reporters he returned to training late as expected, while Mbappe and Edinson Cavani remain sidelined for now but are closing in on a return to the pitch:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Tuchel: "If Kylian keeps going like this, he could make it for Bordeaux. Edinson will likely return to squad training this week, while Mauro will probably do so next week." #PSGSDR
Even without their attacking trident at full strength, PSG have been strong in Ligue 1, winning five of six matches. They also beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener.
Les Parisiens will face Reims on Wednesday before the trip south to Bordeaux on Saturday.
FIFA Pissed at Ronaldo No-Show
CR7 ditched FIFA's 'The Best' awards despite being expected to attend