Thomas Meunier Discusses Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Relationship, Contract Rumours

Gianni Verschueren September 24, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has said Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have a great relationship, and he would love to stay at the club, although contract negotiations have yet to start. 

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson shared comments from a press conference the Belgian gave alongside coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday. On Mbappe and his relationship with the Brazilian, he said:

He also talked about his future:

Meunier has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League and found himself in some hot water earlier this year after liking an Instagram post celebrating a Manchester United win over Watford.

The Belgium international has admitted to being a Red Devils fan and has been open about his admiration of the Premier League, per sports writer Jeremy Smith:

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and could be a worthwhile target for top clubs in January or next summer.

Neymar and Mbappe have yet to feature for Les Parisiens together this season. The Brazilian did not play until the end of the summer transfer window, at which point Mbappe had suffered an injury that has sidelined him since.

Despite all of the transfer chatter of the summer, Neymar has come up big for PSG in his two starts, scoring late winners against Strasbourg and Lyon.

The goal against Lyon put Les Parisiens on top of Ligue 1:

Tuchel told reporters he returned to training late as expected, while Mbappe and Edinson Cavani remain sidelined for now but are closing in on a return to the pitch:

Even without their attacking trident at full strength, PSG have been strong in Ligue 1, winning five of six matches. They also beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Les Parisiens will face Reims on Wednesday before the trip south to Bordeaux on Saturday.

