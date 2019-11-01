Eric Ebron, Parris Campbell, Colts Fantasy Outlook After T.Y. Hilton's Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are now down their leading receiver after T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a calf injury, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Keefer noted Hilton is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Hilton's absence opens the door for Eric Ebron or potentially second-round draft pick Parris Campbell to take a larger role in the passing game.

After reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2018, Ebron has taken a step backward, a development likely tied to Andrew Luck's retirement.

Ebron has 16 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. His yards per reception (14.5) are exceeding last year (11.4), but his targets per game have fallen from 6.9 to 4.1.

In terms of efficiency, the Colts have one of the NFL's better offenses. They rank ninth in offensive efficiency and 13th in pass offense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. However, Indianapolis has adapted its approach to reflect the change from Luck to Jacoby Brissett.

The Colts attempted 644 passes in 2018, second-most in the league. This year, they're 26th in pass attempts (232).

Presumably, Ebron will have more targets coming his way with Hilton out of action. He still has to contend with Jack Doyle, though, while the aforementioned shift in the team's game plan could mean an increased focus on the rushing attack following Hilton's injury.

It's still too early to view Ebron as a worthwhile starting candidate.

The Colts clearly see Campbell as part of their long-term future, and the former Ohio State star could emerge as an integral member of the offense.

Campbell has just 10 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign, though.

His value is higher in keeper leagues, when you can buy low and hopefully watch him steadily improve over 2019 and beyond. In standard leagues, Campbell doesn't warrant much consideration, even after Hilton's injury.

Zach Pascal might be the biggest beneficiary of Hilton's injury. Pascal is second on the team in receiving yards (239) and has three touchdown receptions.

The second-year wideout has gone from being largely anonymous in 2018 to becoming a key piece of the passing game in 2019.

Pascal is likely available in most leagues, so you'd be smart to snap him up.

Related

    T.Y. Hilton May Miss 3-4 Weeks

    Colts WR (calf) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers, Frank Reich says 'it's a 3-4 week injury'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    T.Y. Hilton May Miss 3-4 Weeks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams: 'I'm at Peace'

    Jets star had positive convo with owner Christopher Johnson, but is still not ready to talk to Adam Gase and Joe Douglas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams: 'I'm at Peace'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts vs Steelers: 3 keys for the defense in Week 9

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts vs Steelers: 3 keys for the defense in Week 9

    Sam Sinclair II
    via Colts Wire

    ‎Stick to Football Friday

    NFL trade-deadline recap, top five sports hauntings and CFB picks!

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ‎Stick to Football Friday

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts