Eric Ebron, Parris Campbell, Colts Fantasy Outlook After T.Y. Hilton's Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are now down their leading receiver after T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a calf injury, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Keefer noted Hilton is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Hilton's absence opens the door for Eric Ebron or potentially second-round draft pick Parris Campbell to take a larger role in the passing game.

After reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2018, Ebron has taken a step backward, a development likely tied to Andrew Luck's retirement.

Ebron has 16 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. His yards per reception (14.5) are exceeding last year (11.4), but his targets per game have fallen from 6.9 to 4.1.

In terms of efficiency, the Colts have one of the NFL's better offenses. They rank ninth in offensive efficiency and 13th in pass offense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. However, Indianapolis has adapted its approach to reflect the change from Luck to Jacoby Brissett.

The Colts attempted 644 passes in 2018, second-most in the league. This year, they're 26th in pass attempts (232).

Presumably, Ebron will have more targets coming his way with Hilton out of action. He still has to contend with Jack Doyle, though, while the aforementioned shift in the team's game plan could mean an increased focus on the rushing attack following Hilton's injury.

It's still too early to view Ebron as a worthwhile starting candidate.

The Colts clearly see Campbell as part of their long-term future, and the former Ohio State star could emerge as an integral member of the offense.

Campbell has just 10 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his rookie campaign, though.

His value is higher in keeper leagues, when you can buy low and hopefully watch him steadily improve over 2019 and beyond. In standard leagues, Campbell doesn't warrant much consideration, even after Hilton's injury.

Zach Pascal might be the biggest beneficiary of Hilton's injury. Pascal is second on the team in receiving yards (239) and has three touchdown receptions.

The second-year wideout has gone from being largely anonymous in 2018 to becoming a key piece of the passing game in 2019.

Pascal is likely available in most leagues, so you'd be smart to snap him up.