Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 4

We're just three weeks into the 2019 fantasy football campaign, and already up is down. Right is left. Bad is good.

And that's just with the New York Giants.

Last week in Tampa, the Giants came roaring back to beat the Buccaneers in a game in which rookie quarterback Daniel Jones topped 300 passing yards and accounted for four scores. He may have single-handedly made New York's pass-catchers fantasy relevant again.

The problem is that Giants tailback Saquon Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain that could cause him to miss two months.

The madness extends well past the Big Apple. Among quarterbacks, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is blowing away the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in fantasy points. The same goes for Los Angeles Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler over Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. And at wide receiver, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins over Davante Adams of the Packers.

We haven't hit the end of September, and already a good many fantasy owners are in scramble mode. The sky, as they say, is falling.

As a service to all those scrambled eggs and Chicken Littles, I've taken a look through the start/sit questions on the Bleacher Report app and selected some that will help offer insight into players who could show up big or disappoint in Week 4.

Let's get after it.

