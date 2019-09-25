Jalen Ramsey Receives Permission to Leave Jaguars for Birth of 2nd Child

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

A wild week for Jalen Ramsey continued Wednesday as the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback received permission to leave the team to attend the birth of his child.

The Jaguars released a statement noting that this was a situation planned "months ago":

Ramsey requested a trade last week and while he appeared in Thursday's Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, he is yet to practice with the team ahead of Week 4.

The two-time Pro Bowler reportedly told the team Sunday he had the flu and wouldn't be able to show up Monday. On Wednesday, he was unable to practice but received treatment for a lower back and hamstring injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

However, head coach Doug Marrone seemed to laugh at the idea of both the illness and injury when asked by the media Wednesday:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was "far-fetched" to expect Ramsey to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos even before news of him leaving the team to be with his wife.

Ramsey is now set to leave for Nashville with what appears to be an unknown timetable, only that he will come back "when he's ready." He previously missed the start of training camp in 2018 for the birth of his first child.

The 24-year-old reportedly wasn't planning on remaining with the team through this week anyway, according ESPN's Josina Anderson, who also noted that almost every organization made a call about a trade.