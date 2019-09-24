Week 4 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Following a week's action, fantasy managers look for leads to the next crop of players who could emerge as high-end contributors. Injuries and the latest trends keep the cycle going every week.

Going into Week 4, the New York Giants offense will garner waiver-wire attention for two reasons.

General manager Dave Gettleman may have made the right decision selecting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft. Although it was one game, the Duke product shined bright in his first pro start. On the flip side, the Giants offense will move forward without running back Saquon Barkley for the foreseeable future because of an ankle injury.

Beyond sorting out fantasy options on the Giants, let's take a look at the top adds and drops in Yahoo leagues. We'll also go through five long-term sleeper picks to consider for the remainder of the season; all those players are owned in fewer than 50 percent of pools as of 11 p.m. ET Monday.

1. RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants (2,450)

2. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants (1,410)

3. RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (1,168)

4. TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (1,129)

5. DEF Pittsburgh Steelers (851)

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday and will miss 4-8 weeks.

With a month's span between the best- and worst-case scenarios, fantasy owners should stock up on Wayne Gallman, who's the next man up for the starting role.

New York boasts the ninth-best ground attack. The offensive dynamics may change with Jones under center and Barkley out, but Gallman is worth a speculative add in case he runs well with an increased workload.

The Giants selected Gallman in the fourth round of the 2017 draft under former general manager Jerry Reese. The third-year tailback served as a backup to Orleans Darkwa during his rookie year, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Of course, he saw a sharp decline in touches once new general manager Dave Gettleman selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018. The Clemson product logged 51 rushing attempts last year.

Now, in fill-in duty, Gallman will have another opportunity to showcase himself as a serviceable ball-carrier. With 682 rushing yards and 51 catches for 306 yards in his career, he's a popular pickup, especially in point-per-reception leagues.

1. WR Antonio Brown, N/A (478)

2. RB Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs (307)

3. RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears (295)

4. RB Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (283)

5. TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (283)

Note: Top drops exclude bye-week players, defenses and kickers

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

After an extraordinary NFL debut, T.J. Hockenson has disappeared in the Detroit Lions passing attack. He opened the season with six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, but the Iowa product has just one catch in each of the last two games.

Many fantasy managers have opted to bail on Hockenson following two forgettable outings, but he's still owned in 82 percent of Yahoo leagues. While it's difficult to give up on a player who's shown the potential to creep into the top 10 at his position, the rookie first-rounder isn't a surefire fantasy starter every week.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has turned his attention to the team's top three wide receivers: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. In fantasy scoring, rookie tight ends often show flashes, but they're also inconsistent.

Managers may drop Hockenson for a hot-ticket free agent, but he will probably pop up as a solid pass-catcher in random weeks. It seems best to either keep this year's No. 8 overall pick on your roster or forget about him on the waiver wire. He has a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

1. RB Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins (45 percent owned)

2. RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25 percent owned)

3. WR Golden Tate, New York Giants (37 percent owned)

4. WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (33 percent owned)

5. TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (46 percent owned)

WR Golden Tate, New York Giants

The hype around Jones and his Week 3 performance against the Buccaneers should excite fantasy owners about a potential sleeper at wide receiver. Almost forgotten, wideout Golden Tate will serve the final week of his performance-enhancing drug suspension. He'll be available to play in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Even though Tate's first game back isn't a must-start scenario, he's going to join a revamped offense that features a quarterback who can extend plays with his legs and throw darts downfield.

Tate has logged at least 64 catches and 795 yards in six consecutive seasons. He's a solid boost to the Giants aerial attack. As a rookie, Jones will likely experience his ups and downs, but the 31-year-old wideout can consistently stretch plays after the catch, which makes him a valuable asset and a WR2 play in some weeks.

If Tate is still available in your league, pick him up a week early. He'll pay dividends later in the season.