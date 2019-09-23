Browns News: Freddie Kitchens Shoots Down Idea of Giving Up Play-Calling Duties

David Richard/Associated Press

Despite a slow start to the season, Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is not planning on giving up play-calling duties.

"That's not even being considered," Kitchens said Monday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland is just 1-2 after a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night. The squad is averaging 16.3 points per game through three weeks of 2019.

