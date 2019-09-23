Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Expected to Miss 'Several Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley stands on crutches in the bench area after getting injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The New York Giants will be without their star running back for some time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Saquon Barkley is expected to miss "the next several weeks" due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley was injured in the first half of the Week 3 game before returning to the sidelines on crutches.

     

