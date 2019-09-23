Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Expected to Miss 'Several Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The New York Giants will be without their star running back for some time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Saquon Barkley is expected to miss "the next several weeks" due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley was injured in the first half of the Week 3 game before returning to the sidelines on crutches.

