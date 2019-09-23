2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 3

“You don’t want to take this for granted,” Brown said. “You never know when that’s your last snap, so I decided to come back and play with my teammates. That’s what I’m going to do, so I’m going to give them my all.”

The 6'5", 318-pound player will go up against Florida, LSU, Georgia and Alabama, all of which should have NFL personnel in attendance due to their high profile.

If he continues to impress, Brown should gain attention from teams with defensive needs. Washington, Arizona and Jacksonville have stable quarterback situations, so they would be more inclined to fill up the interior than go after a skill-position player.

At the end of the regular season, Brown could find his way to Tua Tagovailoa, who is fifth in the FBS in passing yards.

The Alabama signal-caller had more touchdowns than incompletions in Saturday's 42-point blowout of Southern Mississippi.

Even though he produced a near-perfect game, the left-hander still believes he has plenty to work on, per 247 Sports' Charlie Potter.

“There’s a lot. There’s a lot of things I need to fix,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s been a lot of miscommunication. I think the two three-and-outs that we had were a testament to us not doing things correctly and the miscommunications that we’ve had. It’s an opportunity for us to learn from it, to grow from it. And I think we finished a lot better.”

Alabama scored 200 points in its first four games, so it is hard to imagine how strong it will look when it fixes the little issues Tagovailoa pointed out.

The list of suitors for the Hawaiian is becoming clearer, with the Miami Dolphins projecting as a landing spot.

Miami's quarterback play did not get better in Week 3, as Josh Rosen completed 46.2 percent of his passes, was sacked three times and led the team to six points.

If the pocket play does not improve, the Dolphins could be forced to use one of their selections on Tagovailoa.

The Alabama southpaw might be available at No. 2 or No. 3 due to team needs and the production of Young.

Against Miami (Ohio), the Ohio State defensive end racked up two sacks to put him in a tie for the FBS lead.

Draft Network's Jordan Reid was among the analysts impressed with the junior's output versus the Mid-American Conference side:

If the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals continue to struggle and feel secure with their respective quarterback situations, Young could be one of their top targets.

If Miami does not land the No. 1 overall pick, keep an eye on Young as the first player off the board.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.