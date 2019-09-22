Emmanuel Sanders: Broncos 'Living in a World of Suck' After 0-3 Start

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is not pleased with his team's 0-3 start or his individual performance in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"Times are rough around here," he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "Obviously the past three years—it's been tough. Trying to get it right. We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but it's not so much fun when you're losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards. But there's always next week, so I'm optimistic."

Courtland Sutton (eight), Phillip Lindsay (five) and Royce Freeman (five) all had more targets than Sanders, who thrived in the first two games before he disappeared in Sunday's loss. Sanders posted 86 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 and 98 receiving yards and another score against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

He also saw a combined 20 targets in those two games and was clearly frustrated with a lack of involvement against the Packers.

Green Bay's defense deserves credit for limiting Sanders, but Chicago is one of the best defenses in the league, as well. He still saw 13 targets in that game alone, and someone like the SMU product figures to be involved in the game plan regardless of the opponent.

He has three seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume and led the Broncos with 868 yards through the air last year.

Denver's next game is against the 1-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, so it has an opportunity to get in the win column. However, Sanders could see a heavy dose of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has made his own headlines due to an altercation with head coach Doug Marrone and trade discussions.

Perhaps they can talk about their respective frustrations during Week 4's matchup.