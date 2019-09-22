Report: Saints' Drew Brees Reached out to Angels' Mike Trout About Thumb Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees watches from the sidelines after getting hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation. Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Drew Brees went outside the NFL for advice on his latest injury.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout this week before undergoing surgery to repair his torn thumb ligament, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery on Brees this past week after completing the same operation on Trout in 2017.

Trout missed about six weeks of action during the 2017 season after tearing a ligament in his thumb, although the two-time American League MVP reportedly told Brees he could have returned in five. He was also "pain-free and had full range of motion" after returning.

This advice appeared useful because Brees is breaking new ground among players in his own sport.

"After speaking with both doctors and other professional athletes, there have been no other NFL quarterbacks to have this surgery with the internal bracing on their throwing hand," he told ESPN. "I take that as a challenge!"

Brees chose Shin to perform the InternalBrace ligament-augmentation operation rather than go with another hand specialist based out of Houston. 

A return in just five weeks would be a huge boost for the Saints, who are hoping backups Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill can keep the team in playoff contention while the perennial Pro Bowler is on the sidelines. 

