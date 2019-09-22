Report: Saints' Drew Brees Reached out to Angels' Mike Trout About Thumb Surgery

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Drew Brees went outside the NFL for advice on his latest injury.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout this week before undergoing surgery to repair his torn thumb ligament, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery on Brees this past week after completing the same operation on Trout in 2017.

Trout missed about six weeks of action during the 2017 season after tearing a ligament in his thumb, although the two-time American League MVP reportedly told Brees he could have returned in five. He was also "pain-free and had full range of motion" after returning.

This advice appeared useful because Brees is breaking new ground among players in his own sport.

"After speaking with both doctors and other professional athletes, there have been no other NFL quarterbacks to have this surgery with the internal bracing on their throwing hand," he told ESPN. "I take that as a challenge!"

Brees chose Shin to perform the InternalBrace ligament-augmentation operation rather than go with another hand specialist based out of Houston.

A return in just five weeks would be a huge boost for the Saints, who are hoping backups Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill can keep the team in playoff contention while the perennial Pro Bowler is on the sidelines.