B/R Staff NFL Week 3 Report Card: Young QBs Rise to the Occasion

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The weekend's marquee matchup didn't develop as planned.

The expected quarterback duel between the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson turned into a one-sided affair. Mahomes completed 73.0 percent of his passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson faltered with a 51.2 completion percentage and 6.2 yards per attempt.

The Chiefs walked away with a 33-28 victory. Mahomes and Jackson entered the contest as early-season MVP favorites. How will be they be viewed going into Week 4?

Ty Dunne: Jackson, C; Mahomes, A+



The Chiefs (for the most part) made Jackson beat them from the pocket and he completed only half his passes. A regression, for sure, after Jackson's torrid start. Mahomes was Mahomes, setting yet another defense ablaze with a ridiculous 10.1 yards per pass attempt. It's scary how good this offense has been without Tyreek Hill.

Mike Freeman: Jackson, B-; Mahomes, A



The Chiefs made Jackson one-dimensional, something teams hadn't been able to do in the first two weeks. Mahomes was his usual spectacular self. He's on his way to again being the league MVP.



Mike Tanier: Jackson, C; Mahomes, B+



Jackson's big problem right now is that he tries to mash all the game controllers at once when the pocket breaks down. It looked like he outgrew that in the first two games, but the pocket didn't break down very much in the first two games.

Yeah, 374 yards and three touchdowns for Mahomes is a B-plus. He only has himself to blame for blowing his own curve.

Brent Sobleski: Jackson, C; Mahomes A



Let all of the detractors swarm because Jackson wasn't the same efficient passer seen during the first two weeks of play. Yes, he must be better than he showed Sunday, but he kept his team in the game by making plays with his feet (and a few prayers). As for Mahomes, what's there to say at this point? He's the NFL's best quarterback and shredded one of the league's top defenses.

Brad Gagnon: Jackson, C-; Mahomes, A



Against a bad defense, Jackson was actually worse as a passer than his bad numbers would seem to indicate. He was bailed out on a couple prayer-type heaves in the second half, and without those plays, this would have been a 2018-like dud through the air. Meanwhile, Mahomes is somehow playing even better than he did last season. So much for that inevitable regression, huh?



Gary Davenport: Jackson, C; Mahomes, A



Mahomes is like having Bo Jackson on Tecmo Super Bowl—it just ain't fair. Jackson is a joy to watch, and any debate about his viability as an NFL starter is settled. But Sunday's loss at Arrowhead Stadium was a reminder that the second-year pro has a ways to go as a passer.