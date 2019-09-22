Liverpool Beat Chelsea to Extend EPL Winning Streak to 15 Games

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the 2019-20 Premier League season as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put the visitors ahead with a clever 14th-minute free-kick from the edge of the box, and Roberto Firmino doubled Liverpool's lead on the half-hour after Cesar Azpilicueta's disallowed goal.

N'Golo Kante netted for the hosts 20 minutes from time, but the Reds held on for victory to reestablish their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now won 15 games on the bounce in the Premier League, while Chelsea were brought back down to earth following their 5-2 drubbing of Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Chelsea made the better start in west London but were undone by a smart set-piece routine.

Mohamed Salah rolled a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area to Alexander-Arnold, who whipped his first-time effort brilliantly past Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Midway through the opening half, Tammy Abraham got beyond the defence and was one-on-one with Adrian, but he failed to beat the Spanish goalkeeper with his finish.

Adrian was beaten minutes later by Azpilicueta's opportunistic finish after a penalty-box scramble, but it was ruled out after VAR found Mason Mount had been narrowly offside in the build-up.

Azpilicueta then conceded a foul on the right side of Chelsea's box, and Liverpool were again clinical from the free-kick.

Andy Robertson whipped in a trademark left-footed delivery and Firmino rose six yards out between Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen to head home for 2-0:

Chelsea finished the opening half strongly but could not pull a goal back.

They then dominated proceedings after the break, and were back in the game when Kante finished brilliantly from the edge of the box after a driving run.

Both Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount had fine late chances for a potentially deserved equaliser for Chelsea.

The Belgian headed just wide with Adrian scrambling, and Mount then blasted over from close-range after fine work down the left from Alonso.

In the end, though, Liverpool managed to hold on to extend their remarkable run of victories.