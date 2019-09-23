EFL Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 3rd-Round Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League big guns join the 2019/20 Carabao Cup for third-round ties on Tuesday and Wednesday. All of the familiar names face lower-league opposition, with holders Manchester City away to Preston North End, while Liverpool travel to MK Dons.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will welcome Rochdale to Old Trafford, and Arsenal play hosts to Nottingham Forest. Last season's beaten finalists Chelsea face Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham Hotspur travel to Colchester United.

Fixtures and TV Schedule

Tuesday, September 24

Watford vs. Swansea City: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Preston North End vs. Manchester City: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Portsmouth vs. Southampton: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Main Event

Luton Town vs. Leicester City: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Everton: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Crawley Town vs. Stoke City: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Colchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 25

Oxford United vs. West Ham United: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

MK Dons vs. Liverpool: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Burton Albion vs. Bournemouth: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Reading: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Rochdale: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Odds

Arsenal: 5-12 Forest: 7-1 Draw: 9-2

Colchester: 71-4 Tottenham: 2-11 Draw: 7-1

Crawley: 31-10 Stoke: 13-15 Draw: 58-19

Luton: 5-1 Leicester: 7-11 Draw: 62-17

Portsmouth: 31-10 Southampton: 13-14 Draw: 37-13

Preston: 33-1 City: 1-9 Draw: 11-1

Sheffield Wednesday: 18-5 Everton: 11-14 Draw: 41-13

Watford: 7-11 Swansea: 9-2 Draw: 7-2

Brighton: 11-10 Villa: 45-17 Draw: 51-19

Burton: 17-5 Bournemouth: 6-7 Draw: 58-19

Chelsea: 1-9 Grimsby: 40-1 Draw: 41-4

MK Dons: 19-1 Liverpool: 2-11 Draw: 38-5

Oxford: 6-1 West Ham: 8-15 Draw: 19-5

Sheffield United: 7-10 Sunderland: 9-2 Draw: 17-5

Wolves: 4-7 Reading: 96-17 Draw: 7-2

United: 1-9 Rochdale: 33-1 Draw: 21-2

Outright Winner

Manchester City: 3-1

Liverpool: 8-1

Tottenham Hotspur: 10-1

Manchester United: 11-1

Chelsea: 12-1

Arsenal: 14-1

City's Defensive Resources to be Tested

Injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have limited Pep Guardiola's options for rotation at the heart of defence as City attempt to win the trophy for the third season running.

Holding midfielder Fernandinho played at the back during Saturday's 8-0 win over Watford in the Premier League, while 18-year-old Eric Garcia came off the bench late on to replace Nicolas Otamendi.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Guardiola is a fan of the young Spaniard and has already revealed he will start against opposition from the Championship, per Marca: "Incredibly clear guy, and he's able to lead the line. He's so clever. Played incredible attention of that and played well. He's going to play a lot of minutes. On Tuesday he will play against Preston."

City need youngsters like Garcia to take a step forward this season and cover the few gaps in an otherwise loaded squad. Similarly, 19-year-old playmaker Phil Foden must use this competition to showcase the potential Guardiola has talked up many times.

With Foden coming into the middle and Gabriel Jesus able to lead the line up top, City's refreshed ranks will have too much quality at Deepdale Stadium.

Arsenal Youngsters Get Another Chance to Impress

The Gunners are struggling for form and consistency in the league, despite Sunday's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa. Yet the performances of a clutch of promising young fringe players can offer cause for optimism. Those prospects should get the chance to further their development during the visit of Forest.

Specifically, winger Bukayo Saka has already shown his eye for a pass and finishing quality. The 18-year-old was the star of the show during the recent 3-0 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League.

Joe Willock also scored in Germany, and the 20-year-old proved his eye for goal in cup action last season, scoring twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Blackpool. Willock, Saka's fellow winger Reiss Nelson and 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli should all get opportunities to ease any pressure on head coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal should scrape through, and it will be a similar story for the rest of the big names from the top flight. Liverpool, United, Chelsea and Tottenham all have winnable fixtures and enough strength in depth to book their places in the fourth round.