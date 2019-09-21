Lazarus' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 13

Lazarus' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 13September 22, 2019
Another week goes by in the PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS National Public League, and another set of chicken dinners has been desperately fought over. In Week 13, Lazarus proved to be the hungriest as they segued some impressive gunplay into a seat at the table for some of the coveted rotisserie fowl.
With a Phase 3 prize pool of $200,000 and eligibility for the PUBG Global Championship (and its $2 million purse) on the line, Week 13 of the PUBG NPL had high stakes and Lazarus acquiesced by delivering an elevated performance.
In Week 12, eUNITED made a major push, popped off and earned the top spot in the Phase 3 rankings. Their 190 points led the table, but Lazarus (171 points), Tempo Storm (164 points), Team Envy (158 points) and Riot Squad (157 points) all rounded out a tightly contested top five.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
The third week of NPL matches kicks off at 2pm PT today. Can @eUnited maintain their form and claim a spot at the #PUBG Global Championship? Watch on https://t.co/kZahEZ0VEv https://t.co/wfahx6G7EF
While Lazarus won the day's last dinner and climbed to the top of the Phase 3 rankings (148 kills, 228 points), Tempo Storm did not make it easy for them. Tempo Storm set the tone for Week 13 with a huge 14-kill match and a win.
Tempo Storm @Tempo_Storm
✅ chicken dinner ✅ 14 kills ✅ MELUKE INTERVIEW someone buy this man a new pair of uggs 😭 #TSWIN 🌩️ #NPL @OGNEsports @PUBGEsports https://t.co/isyLoOhZfO
Regardless, Lazarus was not to be denied. After forecasting that they would grab the top spot on the leaderboards, the team followed through by earning a huge 57 points on the day.
Lazarus @Lazarus
Come watch as the #Lazarus @PUBG squad look to follow up last weeks strong performance and take the number one spot on the leaderboards! Live now on https://t.co/rGZghWbDQ1 https://t.co/ImpWjYgUwZ
While the leaderboard looks fairly tight on points, Lazarus' bloodthirst has finally paid off and set them above the competition. As Lazarus sits atop the field with 228 points, Tempo Storm (225 points) and eUNITED (218 points) are each within striking distance. Team Envy (194 points) and Riot Squad (186 points) round out the top five but definitely have a ways to go.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
There was plenty of movement on the #NPL leaderboard on the first day of Week 3 with @Lazarus finally cashing in on all those kills. #PUBG's top North American pros do it all again tomorrow at 2pm PT as Phase 3 heats up https://t.co/frjPE2RmpK
That all looks pretty close, but Lazarus has 148 kills, 17 more eliminations than any other team. The squad deserves much credit, as its reluctance to camp in favor of earning eliminations has made it one of the funnest teams to watch and a definite fan favorite.
Previewing No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Georgia
Why this could be one of the most important games of the year