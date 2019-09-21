Lazarus' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 13

David J. Becker/Getty Images

Another week goes by in the PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS National Public League, and another set of chicken dinners has been desperately fought over. In Week 13, Lazarus proved to be the hungriest as they segued some impressive gunplay into a seat at the table for some of the coveted rotisserie fowl.

With a Phase 3 prize pool of $200,000 and eligibility for the PUBG Global Championship (and its $2 million purse) on the line, Week 13 of the PUBG NPL had high stakes and Lazarus acquiesced by delivering an elevated performance.

In Week 12, eUNITED made a major push, popped off and earned the top spot in the Phase 3 rankings. Their 190 points led the table, but Lazarus (171 points), Tempo Storm (164 points), Team Envy (158 points) and Riot Squad (157 points) all rounded out a tightly contested top five.

While Lazarus won the day's last dinner and climbed to the top of the Phase 3 rankings (148 kills, 228 points), Tempo Storm did not make it easy for them. Tempo Storm set the tone for Week 13 with a huge 14-kill match and a win.

Regardless, Lazarus was not to be denied. After forecasting that they would grab the top spot on the leaderboards, the team followed through by earning a huge 57 points on the day.

While the leaderboard looks fairly tight on points, Lazarus' bloodthirst has finally paid off and set them above the competition. As Lazarus sits atop the field with 228 points, Tempo Storm (225 points) and eUNITED (218 points) are each within striking distance. Team Envy (194 points) and Riot Squad (186 points) round out the top five but definitely have a ways to go.

That all looks pretty close, but Lazarus has 148 kills, 17 more eliminations than any other team. The squad deserves much credit, as its reluctance to camp in favor of earning eliminations has made it one of the funnest teams to watch and a definite fan favorite.