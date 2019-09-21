Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2019 fantasy football season looks destined to be a wild one.

Chaos might be the word of the weekend, as a host of clubs are set to start training-camp backups at quarterback due to injuries or early-season depth-chart shakeups. That only increases the difficulty of what's already the trickiest task in fantasy: mid-season roster management.

To start or not to start is the question we'll examine here with play or bench recommendations for the upcoming slate.

Start 'Em

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

RB: Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

WR: DeMarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

WR: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

TE: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Sit 'Em

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB: Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

RB: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears

WR: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers

WR: Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams

TE: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

TE: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Start: Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

For anyone who spite-dropped Sony Michel after an opening-week dud (15 carries for 14 yards), check to see if you can find a real-life rewind button. (It's the longest of long shots, but maybe Adam Sandler can help.)

The second-year running back surged back to life in Week 2, turning 21 carries into 83 yards and a score. While owning him might have its ups and downs—he rushed for 100-plus yards four times last season and only topped 65 yards in the next contest once—his good games are potential matchup-winners.

All signs point to this being a great game.

The Jets don't have a bad rush defense, but backs can still exploit it. Devin Singletary ran for 70 yards in the opener. Josh Allen had a rushing touchdown in that contest. Nick Chubb went for 62 yards and a score in Week 2, and he might've done more damage if Baker Mayfield wasn't so successful through the air (325 yards).

With Luke Falk set to make his first career start—against Bill Belichick—this could get ugly. While Tom Brady could pile up the points, there should be enough opportunities for Michel to get in on the action, too. Unless the Patriots pull him early, Michel could have a monster performance.

Sit: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears

If you could erase Adrian Peterson's prolific past from your memory, what would possibly lead you to plug him into your present fantasy lineup?

In Week 1, he received his first ever healthy scratch. In Week 2, only a rushing score salvaged an otherwise abysmal performance. He touched the ball 12 times and managed a meager 32 yards. That's not even three yards per attempt.

As CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg noted, a Week 3 date with the vaunted Bears defense hardly brightens Peterson's fantasy outlook:

"[Chris] Thompson should once again play more snaps than Peterson against Chicago given the expected game flow of Washington chasing points, and the Bears have now allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past seven games going back to last year. Peterson is a low-end flex option in non-PPR leagues at best."

If you don't have a better option on your bench, then check the waiver wire. There is bound to be someone with stronger odds of providing meaningful production.

Start: Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

If 2018 was Kenny Golladay's breakout season (70 receptions for 1,063 yards and five scores), then it appears 2019 will be the validation of that emergence.

He's not only the favorite target of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (team-high 19 passes thrown his way), he's also the most productive. Golladay's list of Detroit's best include 12 catches, 159 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs.

A porous Philadelphia pass defense will give Golladay a chance to widen his team leads.

"The way you attack Philly is through the air, as the Birds have allowed 300-plus passing yards and three TDs in both games so far this season," ESPN's Matthew Berry wrote. "With a 29.6% target share in his past four games and what should be a running game that will struggle, expect Golladay to get plenty of chances."