NBA Approves Changes to Traveling Rule Violations, Starting Lineup Protocol

NBA Approves Changes to Traveling Rule Violations, Starting Lineup ProtocolSeptember 20, 2019
The NBA Board of Governors approved a number of rule changes on Friday, with travels among the main focuses.
The league has added new language in effort to clarify what constitutes as a travel, as detailed by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
The NBA Board of Governors today approved new language in the NBA rule book that governs traveling violations. The revision will not change the substance of the rule but will help eliminate the gap between the rule as written and how it has been applied in NBA games.
The official NBA rule book will now have a section that formally defines the “gather,” which is a concept that has been used by the officiating staff for many years to apply the rule but was never defined in the rule book. https://t.co/D5CNExFHqp
The text of the rule will also be revised to provide additional clarity regarding how many steps a player may take after the gather occurs. https://t.co/dvi9cf9lxK
Meanwhile, teams will now be required to submit starting lineups a half-hour before tip-off:
NBA will now require teams to submit their starting lineups 30 minutes prior to the game’s scheduled start time instead of the previous rule of 10 minutes. Teams will retain the ability to amend their starting lineups prior tip-off if a player sustains or reaggravates an injury.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
