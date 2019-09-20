NBA Approves Changes to Traveling Rule Violations, Starting Lineup Protocol

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NBA Board of Governors approved a number of rule changes on Friday, with travels among the main focuses.

The league has added new language in effort to clarify what constitutes as a travel, as detailed by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Meanwhile, teams will now be required to submit starting lineups a half-hour before tip-off:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

