NBA Approves Changes to Traveling Rule Violations, Starting Lineup Protocol

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 11: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball up the court in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on February 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NBA Board of Governors approved a number of rule changes on Friday, with travels among the main focuses.

The league has added new language in effort to clarify what constitutes as a travel, as detailed by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Meanwhile, teams will now be required to submit starting lineups a half-hour before tip-off:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

