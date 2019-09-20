Chiefs' Damien Williams Won't Play Week 3 vs. Ravens Because of Knee Injury

September 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for yardage during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday running back Damien Williams will miss Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a knee injury.

James Palmer of the NFL Network reported fellow rusher LeSean McCoy, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is "trending in the right direction" ahead of the Chiefs' home opener.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

