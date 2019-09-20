Chiefs' Damien Williams Won't Play Week 3 vs. Ravens Because of Knee Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday running back Damien Williams will miss Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a knee injury.

James Palmer of the NFL Network reported fellow rusher LeSean McCoy, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is "trending in the right direction" ahead of the Chiefs' home opener.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

