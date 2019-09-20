NFL Places Temporary Ban on Pyrotechnics After Fire at Nissan Stadium in Week 2

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, a fire from a pyrotechnics machine burns on the field before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL has banned any on-field pyrotechnics and
James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL has placed a temporary ban on "all flame effects and pyrotechnics used on its playing fields" following an on-field mishap at Nissan Stadium ahead of Week 2's Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts game, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The ban will last until the league completes its investigation into the matter.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

