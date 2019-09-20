TMZ: Antonio Brown's Threatening Text Messages Being Investigated by NFL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL is investigating threatening text messages allegedly sent by New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown to an unnamed female artist after she accused him of sexual misconduct, accord to TMZ.

The woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko on Thursday she "received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017" when commissioning her to paint a mural of him.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

