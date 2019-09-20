TMZ: Antonio Brown's Threatening Text Messages Being Investigated by NFL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL is investigating threatening text messages allegedly sent by New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown to an unnamed female artist after she accused him of sexual misconduct, accord to TMZ.

The woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko on Thursday she "received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017" when commissioning her to paint a mural of him.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.