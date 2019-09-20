TMZ: Antonio Brown's Threatening Text Messages Being Investigated by NFL

TMZ: Antonio Brown's Threatening Text Messages Being Investigated by NFLSeptember 20, 2019
The NFL is investigating threatening text messages allegedly sent by New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown to an unnamed female artist after she accused him of sexual misconduct, accord to TMZ.
The woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko on Thursday she "received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017" when commissioning her to paint a mural of him.
Robert Klemko @RobertKlemko
New tonight: Antonio Brown sent our source from Monday’s story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop. https://t.co/rCTM8WSI6Z https://t.co/QtONzBf7Ig
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
