Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Given Spanish Citizenship; National Team Eligibility

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

Anssumane Fati of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at at the BVB stadium on September 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati has been granted Spanish citizenship, meaning he will be able to represent Spain at international level.

Per Marca, the Guinea-Bissau-born winger had his citizenship "rubber stamped and made official" on Friday, and his first major tournament for Spain could come as early as October, when the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick off in Brazil.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

