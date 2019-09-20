Barcelona Starlet Ansu Fati Given Spanish Citizenship; National Team Eligibility

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati has been granted Spanish citizenship, meaning he will be able to represent Spain at international level.

Per Marca, the Guinea-Bissau-born winger had his citizenship "rubber stamped and made official" on Friday, and his first major tournament for Spain could come as early as October, when the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup will kick off in Brazil.



