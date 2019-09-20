Backflips, Flying Kicks and More: Ranking the Craziest Moves in MMA History

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

At the corner of MMA and gymnastics, there's Michel Pereira.

The Brazilian welterweight took to the ground, the air and nearly every space in between last weekend in Vancouver, dazzling a UFC Fight Night crowd in a 170-pound match with Tristan Connelly.

The duel earned a "Fight of the Night" bonus at the Saturday show, with Connelly ultimately winning a decision but making a point afterward to admit just how difficult it is to deal with that elite a whirling dervish.

"You can't stop against him and you can't back up against him," he said at a post-fight news conference (via mmafighting.com). "Those are two things I knew. ... I've been training with capoeira guys for a long time and they're all like, 'Man, what he's trying to do is get you to freeze so he can hit ya.'"

And while Pereira's athletic prowess didn't get him a W, it did get us to thinking about some of the more memorable moments in MMA history pertaining to, shall we say... non-traditional maneuvers.

Think of the ones you'd include and see if they match any or all of our half-dozen picks.