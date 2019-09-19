Bears News: Bilal Nichols Diagnosed with Broken Hand; Won't Go on IR

David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols suffered a broken hand that will likely keep him out of Monday's game against the Washington Redskins, head coach Matt Nagy announced Thursday.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Nichols isn't expected to go on injured reserve and could play with a club.

