Bears News: Bilal Nichols Diagnosed with Broken Hand; Won't Go on IR

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

Chicago Bears' Bilal Nichols is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols suffered a broken hand that will likely keep him out of Monday's game against the Washington Redskins, head coach Matt Nagy announced Thursday.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Nichols isn't expected to go on injured reserve and could play with a club.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

