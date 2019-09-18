Video: Watch Duke's Cassius Stanley Break Zion Williamson's Vertical Jump Record

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Cassius Stanley #4 drives against Jahmius Ramsey #3 during the Jordan Brand Classic boys high school all-star basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Freshman Cassius Stanley has yet to play in an official game for the Duke Blue Devils, but he is already breaking Zion Williamson's records.

On Wednesday, the men's basketball team announced the 6'6", 193-pound guard set a program record in the vertical jump:

This comes one year after the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson claimed the record for himself en route to becoming the consensus National Player of the Year and the eventual No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Stanley is part of Duke's star-studded 2019 recruiting class, which 247Sports rates as the third-best in the nation. Stanley, whom 247Sports rates as a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 shooting guard in his class, joins 5-star recruits Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt in Durham.

