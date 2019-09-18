Raiders Rumors: WR Trevor Davis Acquired in Trade with Packers

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis from the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hamstring injuries limited Davis to two games in 2018. As Green Bay's designated return man in 2017, he averaged 12.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 22.8 yards on 31 kick returns.

Davis has only had a limited role as a receiver for the Packers, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in 31 appearances.

The Raiders got to see the 26-year-old up close in the third week of the preseason. He finished with five receptions for 78 yards in a 22-21 loss to Oakland.

With a change of scenery, Davis should have the opportunity to see more time on offense. The Raiders haven't filled the void Antonio Brown created with his departure, and they listed wideout/return specialist Dwayne Allen on their Week 3 injury report. He didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Davis ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, third-fastest among the receiver group. His straight-line speed might also bring a new dimension to the Oakland offense, which didn't have a completion of more than 43 yards through the first two weeks.