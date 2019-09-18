Saints' Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill Will Both Play QB After Drew Brees Injury

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton didn't name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, indicating instead the team will use both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

"We'll approach this game with two quarterbacks," Payton said Wednesday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "Look, these guys have been here now two seasons. It's just kind of taking a step back and looking at the things we want to do with those guys in the game and putting that plan in place this week in practice."

The Saints will be without Drew Brees, who's set to undergo surgery on his right thumb.

