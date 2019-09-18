Saints' Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill Will Both Play QB After Drew Brees Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, left, and Taysom Hill sit on the bench in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton didn't name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, indicating instead the team will use both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

"We'll approach this game with two quarterbacks," Payton said Wednesday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "Look, these guys have been here now two seasons. It's just kind of taking a step back and looking at the things we want to do with those guys in the game and putting that plan in place this week in practice."

The Saints will be without Drew Brees, who's set to undergo surgery on his right thumb.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    Saints still have Teddy

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    Saints still have Teddy

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Eli Addresses Benching 😅

    'I'm not dying. The season's not over. There's a lot to be positive about'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Addresses Benching 😅

    'I'm not dying. The season's not over. There's a lot to be positive about'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Saints Fans Shouldn't Panic Without Drew Brees

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Why Saints Fans Shouldn't Panic Without Drew Brees

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    What the NFC Playoff Picture Looks Like Without Drew Brees

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    What the NFC Playoff Picture Looks Like Without Drew Brees

    FanSided
    via FanSided