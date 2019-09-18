Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to Have Surgery on Core Muscle Injury; Cam Erving to Start

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss time after undergoing core muscle surgery, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Cam Erving will start in his place.

Fisher has played every regular-season game over the past five years and missed only two games since he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013.

He is expected to miss four to six weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old suffered a groin injury during practice last week and was considered a "long shot" to play in Week 2 against the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport.

Fisher did suit up Sunday but played only four snaps before being replaced by Erving in a 28-10 win.

Though the Chiefs will miss the 2018 Pro Bowler while he is out, Erving at least has plenty of experience as a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns. He made 13 starts in 14 appearances for Kansas City at left guard last season but moved back to the bench to start the 2019 season.

It seems he will get an extended chance to prove himself on the blindside opposite 2018 All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz in one of the top offenses in the NFL.