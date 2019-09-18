Cowboys Rumors: Taco Charlton Will Be Released If DAL Can't Find Trade Partner

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Taco Charlton #97 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Taco Charlton's time with the Dallas Cowboys will likely come to an end soon, even if the team can't find a trade partner for the defensive end. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, the Cowboys will release Charlton if they are unable to deal him. 

                                                                       

