Cowboys Rumors: Taco Charlton Will Be Released If DAL Can't Find Trade Partner

Taco Charlton's time with the Dallas Cowboys will likely come to an end soon, even if the team can't find a trade partner for the defensive end.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, the Cowboys will release Charlton if they are unable to deal him.

