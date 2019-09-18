Cowboys Rumors: Taco Charlton Will Be Released If DAL Can't Find Trade Partner

Cowboys Rumors: Taco Charlton Will Be Released If DAL Can't Find Trade PartnerSeptember 18, 2019
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Taco Charlton's time with the Dallas Cowboys will likely come to an end soon, even if the team can't find a trade partner for the defensive end.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, the Cowboys will release Charlton if they are unable to deal him.
