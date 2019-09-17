Video: Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski's Grandson Mike Homers at Fenway Park

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants looks on in left field during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 17, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's only fitting that the grandson of Boston Red Sox icon Carl Yastrzemski hit a home run in his first career game at Fenway Park.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski honored his grandfather with a solo shot over the fence in center field in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game:

Earlier in the day, grandfather and grandson enjoyed a stroll around the park that Carl called home for his entire 23-year MLB career.

"I think the only way that I can compare it to anything would be if I compared it to the '67 season," Carl told MLB.com's Jessica Camerato before the game. "That's what it means to me and being here. It'll be the first time that ‘Yastrzemski' will be announced on the field since '83."

Mike's had a long and winding road to the big leagues. He was drafted three different times, including by the Red Sox out of high school in 2009, but didn't sign until the Baltimore Orioles took him in 2013.

After six years in the Orioles' system, Mike was dealt to San Francisco in March. The Massachusetts native made his MLB debut in May at the age of 28. He's been a pleasant surprise for the Giants with a .265/.324/.509 slash line and 20 homers after Tuesday's blast.

