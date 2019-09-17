Nelson Agholor, More Fantasy Stock After DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery Injuries

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Nelson Agholor was the scourge of Philadelphia after dropping what could have been a game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Now it appears he may be the Eagles' best fantasy option for the next couple weeks.

Injuries to DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery leave the Eagles' depth chart suddenly in doubt, with Agholor ascending to the top. Tim McManus of ESPN reported Jackson is expected to miss the next two weeks with an abdominal injury. Jeffery's status for the next two games is also "in doubt" due to a calf strain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor stands to be the biggest benefactor of targets and is a must-add in leagues where he's not already owned. Zach Ertz will be entrenched as Carson Wentz's top target, but Agholor racked up eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. He and Ertz were the only two players to receive double-digit targets in a game where the Eagles had 48 pass attempts.

Agholor should be viewed as a mid-tier WR2 for the next two weeks and is at the very least an elite flex play in all formats.

Provided he, you know, remembers to clasp his hands around the football when it's thrown his direction.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins

We're lumping Arcega-Whiteside and Hollins together because they're on the same tier: You absolutely do not need to waste your waiver claims on either player. Neither is playable in Week 3 because of their lack of track records, and neither Jackson nor Jeffery are going to be out long term.

Arcega-Whiteside will be interesting from a football perspective because he was the Eagles' second-round pick and should get extensive playing time. That said, he had one catch for four yards last week and was targeted only four times.

Hollins, by contrast, made five receptions for 50 yards and was targeted eight times. Logic would have dictated that Arcega-Whiteside would get more looks, and it's possible he will with a full week to prepare for a starter's share of snaps. But Hollins was significantly more productive against the Falcons and is in his third season in Philadelphia; he might be the better short-term play if you're desperate.