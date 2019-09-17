Cowboys Rumors: Xavier Woods to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Xavier Woods #25 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a knee during an injury timeout against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a high ankle sprain, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"He will be evaluated as the week goes along," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "He's young, he might be able to move on it." 

Todd Archer of ESPN noted Woods was injured during the final defensive series of Dallas' 31-21 victory over Washington in Week 2.

A sixth-round pick in 2017, Woods has been a full-time starter since the start of the 2018 campaign. Last year, he established new career highs in tackles (56), pass breakups (nine), interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (one).

Through two games this season, he has 17 tackles and one forced fumble.

Losing Woods will be a tough blow for a Dallas defense that ranks 21st against the pass, allowing an average of 263.5 passing yards per game. Then again, the Cowboys' offense, which is averaging 33 points per game, has forced teams to play catch-up, leading to more pass attempts.

Dallas' upcoming schedule features the likes of the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints (who will likely be without an injured Drew Brees), the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fourth-year defensive back Darian Thompson will likely fill in for Woods at free safety.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Cowboys Dealing With Injuries To Young Studs Michael Gallup, Xavier Woods

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Dealing With Injuries To Young Studs Michael Gallup, Xavier Woods

    Cbslocal
    via Cbslocal

    Week 3 Fantasy Waiver-Wire Must-Adds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 3 Fantasy Waiver-Wire Must-Adds

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    REPORT: Cowboys S Xavier Woods Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Injury

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    REPORT: Cowboys S Xavier Woods Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Injury

    Jess Haynie
    via Inside The Star

    Breaking: Giants Bench Eli

    New York will start No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones this week vs. Tampa Bay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: Giants Bench Eli

    New York will start No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones this week vs. Tampa Bay

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report