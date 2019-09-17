Michael Vick Praises Lamar Jackson, Calls Him a 'Dangerous Man Behind Center'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

One of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history heaped praise on Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson on Monday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick had nothing but good things to say about Jackson:

"That's a dangerous man behind center," Vick said.

Through two games this season, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 2-0 record while completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing for 126 yards on 19 carries.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    OBJ Putting the Team on His Back, but Will It Be Enough?

    Browns' next five games: Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots 🤔

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Putting the Team on His Back, but Will It Be Enough?

    Browns' next five games: Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots 🤔

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray Lewis Dances to 'Hot in Herre' on DWTS 😅

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ray Lewis Dances to 'Hot in Herre' on DWTS 😅

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Stomp Jets 23-3 on MNF

    Odell helped Baker (325 yds, TD, INT) in big return to New York with 161 yards and a TD

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Stomp Jets 23-3 on MNF

    Odell helped Baker (325 yds, TD, INT) in big return to New York with 161 yards and a TD

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Steelers

    🔘 Miami gets 2020 1st-rounder, plus two other picks 🔘 Pittsburgh also gets 2020 4th-rounder and future seventh 🗣️ Which team won the trade?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Steelers

    🔘 Miami gets 2020 1st-rounder, plus two other picks 🔘 Pittsburgh also gets 2020 4th-rounder and future seventh 🗣️ Which team won the trade?

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report