Michael Vick Praises Lamar Jackson, Calls Him a 'Dangerous Man Behind Center'

One of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history heaped praise on Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson on Monday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick had nothing but good things to say about Jackson:

"That's a dangerous man behind center," Vick said.

Through two games this season, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 2-0 record while completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing for 126 yards on 19 carries.

