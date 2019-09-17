Hugo Lloris Unlikely to Retire at Tottenham, Talks Possible MLS Transfer

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris doesn't expect to finish his career at the club and has said he would be open to a possible move to Major League Soccer.

The goalkeeper joined Spurs in the summer of 2012 and has established himself as one of the best stoppers in European football during that time. Lloris was made club captain in 2015 and played a key role as Tottenham advanced to the UEFA Champions League final last term.

Speaking to France Football (h/t Goal), the 32-year-old made it clear he would like to try another challenge before hanging up his boots:

"I do not think I'm going to finish [my career] at Tottenham. I still have a few years ahead of me. In any case, I will do everything to make the most of it. You also have to know when to say stop at the right time, but I'm not against the idea of discovering something new.

"That could be the United States. I do not know, I always had trouble looking in the medium term. I am more focused on the short term. In football, things go so fast. We are here tomorrow and after that we're elsewhere. You have to be careful. I could finish over there [MLS], we'll see."

While Lloris hasn't been at his consistent best for the previous couple of seasons, he's still produced big moments for Tottenham.

In the quarter-final first leg of Spurs' Champions League showdown with Manchester City last term, he made this brilliant save from Sergio Aguero's penalty:

So far in 2019-20, the Tottenham man has looked back to a level approaching his best:

Lloris' leadership qualities are also clearly valued. The former Lyon man is also the captain of the France team and led the side to FIFA World Cup glory in Russia in 2018.

For Tottenham, Lloris has been an excellent signing. In terms of shot-stopping, he excels between the sticks, while his speed off his line and pinpoint distribution gives the Frenchman an edge over a number of the Premier League's best goalkeepers.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, a smart pass from Lloris was key in setting up one of Tottenham's goals in their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday:

Lloris should be in the peak years of his career. Despite an inconsistent start to the season for Spurs overall, the signs are that their goalkeeper is on course for a strong campaign.

For Tottenham, finding a replacement would be a challenge, both in terms of goalkeeping and captaincy. After the seven years of service he has given the club, supporters will be desperate to see Lloris lift some silverware for Spurs before he does embark on his next challenge.