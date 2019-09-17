Waiver Wire Week 3: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Week 2 of the NFL season brought a slew of injuries around the leagues.

Quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees both suffered significant injuries—Big Ben is slated to miss the rest of the season—Michael Gallup suffered a knee issue, and Corey Clement and DeSean Jackson were both knocked out of Sunday night's game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries, along with some poor performances, may have you scrambling to retool your fantasy roster ahead of Week 3. Fortunately, there should be some quality options on the waiver wire and some players it's probably safe to drop.

Let's take a look at the top waiver-wire targets and roster drops for Week 3.

Adds

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans

MeCole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Drops

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

TreQuan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Add: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

If you need a replacement for Roethlisberger or Brees, look no further than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat signal-caller is playing a beautiful brand of backyard football and it's working for the Bills.

"Stepping in since day one, Josh has just been himself," safety Micah Hyde told WGR 550's Schopp and the Bulldog. "Once you see the competitive nature, he's 23 years old, he's a kid just out there having fun. We love that."

Buffalo should love what Allen has been doing because it's led to winning football. He can also help your fantasy team win, thanks to the added points he'll earn on the ground. He has scored a rushing touchdown in each game so far to go with 59 yards rushing, 607 yards passing and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Allen has a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, and he's available in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Add: Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Gary Landers/Associated Press

If you're in need of a solid flex option or a possible upgrade at RB, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert should be on your radar.

With Tevin Coleman out with an ankle injury, San Francisco has turned to the backfield duo of Mostert and Matt Breida.

Both were phenomenal against the Bengals in Week 2. Breida had 121 yards on the ground and one reception for 11 yards, while Mostert had 83 yards rushing and three receptions for 68 yards and a score.

Expect Mostert to be fantasy relevant for the foreseeable future, especially in PPR leagues. He should be particularly valuable in Week 3, where the 49ers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh has lost starting quarterback Roethlisberger for the season. This shouldn't be the sort of shootout game that causes San Francisco to abandon the run.

Mostert is available in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Drop: Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

Entering the season, it appeared there would be enough offense in Cleveland for Browns No. 3 receiver Rashard Higgins to be a fantasy factor. That hasn't been the case, however, as the team has looked out of sync in each of its first two contests.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't been as decisive as he was as a rookie—possibly the product of teams getting tape on him and throwing new looks in his direction. He's thrown for 610 yards but also has four interceptions to go with two touchdowns.

Being the No. 3 target on a mid-level offense simply doesn't bode well for Higgins, who was held out of Week 2 with a knee injury.

Cleveland has tough matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens upcoming. They're also set to get wideout Antonio Callaway back from suspension in Week 5, which further hurts Higgins' fantasy value.

Unless there's an injury to Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr., Higgins isn't worth keeping on a roster.