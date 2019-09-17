Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. on 'Frustrating' Visor Issue: Don't Single Anyone Out

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The only ones who stopped Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during his team's 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Monday were the officials who made him leave the field because of the visor on his helmet.

Beckham called the situation "frustrating" while speaking to reporters after the game and said, "There's other players in the league who have worn it all game." He added, "Don't single anybody out."

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk provided additional context, noting Beckham left the game on a 3rd-and-goal play because the visor on his helmet was gold-colored. The league does now allow lightly tinted visors following a sponsorship deal with Oakley.

Beckham missed the third down, and the Browns settled for a field goal. Equipment managers changed the shield on his helmet.

Fortunately for Beckham and the Browns, he was largely unstoppable during the game outside of that. He finished with six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, dazzled with a one-handed catch to set up that field goal and blew the game open with an 89-yard score late in the third quarter.

Still, this marks two equipment-related headlines in Beckham's first two games with the Browns.

Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports noted he wore a nearly $200,000 watch during a season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. After the league told him he couldn't wear the watch during games, B/R's Master Tesfatsion noted Beckham was seen wearing a $2 million watch prior to Monday's contest.

The only question now is what type of accessory Beckham will wear in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.