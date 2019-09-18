Browns Rumors: David Njoku Could Require Surgery on Wrist Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 18, 2019

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) trips up Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a wrist injury Monday against the New York Jets that may require the third-year pro to undergo surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirmed the report.

Njoku, 23, also suffered a concussion in Cleveland's 23-3 win over New York. He left the game after Jets cornerback Nate Hairston upended the ex-Miami Hurricane while leaping for a pass. The tight end immediately left after landing awkwardly on his head.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

