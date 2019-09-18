Browns Rumors: David Njoku Could Require Surgery on Wrist Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a wrist injury Monday against the New York Jets that may require the third-year pro to undergo surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirmed the report.

Njoku, 23, also suffered a concussion in Cleveland's 23-3 win over New York. He left the game after Jets cornerback Nate Hairston upended the ex-Miami Hurricane while leaping for a pass. The tight end immediately left after landing awkwardly on his head.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

