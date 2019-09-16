Police: Shooting at Colts Assistant Parks Frazier's Home Was Mistaken Identity

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts assistant Parks Frazier's home was mistakenly targeted during a May 12 shooting in which 77 rounds were fired at the property, according to Indianapolis police. No one was hurt.

Justin L. Mack of the Indianapolis Star reported the news Monday and relayed that police have arrested 20-year-old Damarcus Turner in connection with the shooting.

Police believe the incident resulted from "a feud with known suspects" and that Frazier had no connection with anyone involved.

Mack reported on June 11 that at least eight people in three cars drove up to Frazier's home in the Sunningdale Commons subdivision in Indianapolis and fired 77 rounds. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. ET and also involved shots being fired inside through a kicked-in backdoor.

Per Mack, neighbors said that "suspicious vehicles were seen in the neighborhood in the days leading up to the shooting, and cars were seen circling the block on the day of the drive-by."

Frazier, who lived in the home for less than a year as of June 11, declined comment, per Mack.

The 27-year-old is listed as the team's "assistant to the head coach." Zak Keefer, then of the Indianapolis Star, profiled the ex-Murray State signal-caller and called him head coach Frank Reich's right-hand man, responsible for anything from typing out the quarterback's play sheets to throwing passes to wide receivers in warm-ups.