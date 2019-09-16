Ben Roethlisberger: 'I Fully Intend to Honor' Steelers Contract After Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger indicated he plans to continue playing in 2020 after suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Monday that Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the year, leading some to wonder whether the 37-year-old would walk away from the NFL altogether. He released a statement on the team's official website ruling out that possibility:

"I've been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give."

