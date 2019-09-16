Eagles Rumors: Alshon Jeffery's Status for Weeks 3, 4 in Doubt with Calf Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may be without top wideout Alshon Jeffery for their next two games as he recovers from a calf strain suffered during his team's 24-20 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Philadelphia hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday before visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Per Pro Football Reference, Jeffery only played six snaps on Sunday and did not see a target. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

