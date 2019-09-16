Cowboys' Taco Charlton Deletes Tweet Asking for Release Amid Trade Rumors

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton tweeted "Free me" in response to the team's chief operating officer, Stephen Jones, discussing why he's been inactive for the first two weeks of the season, though he later deleted the post, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

He followed that up with another tweet:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.