Cowboys' Taco Charlton Deletes Tweet Asking for Release Amid Trade Rumors

Cowboys' Taco Charlton Deletes Tweet Asking for Release Amid Trade RumorsSeptember 16, 2019
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton tweeted "Free me" in response to the team's chief operating officer, Stephen Jones, discussing why he's been inactive for the first two weeks of the season, though he later deleted the post, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
It appears #Cowboys 2017 first round pick, DE Taco Charlton, is asking for the team to trade or release him. https://t.co/bn2umHA1Yz
He followed that up with another tweet:
Taco Charlton @TheSupremeTaco
Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again.
