Browns' Chris Smith to Play vs. Jets After Death of Girlfriend Petara Cordero

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Five days after his girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith will suit up on Monday Night Football.

"I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do," Smith said in a statement, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why."

The Browns will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

