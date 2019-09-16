Browns' Chris Smith to Play vs. Jets After Death of Girlfriend Petara Cordero

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Defensive end Chris Smith #50 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Five days after his girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith will suit up on Monday Night Football.  

"I am going to play tonight because it is something she would want me to do," Smith said in a statement, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why."

The Browns will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    It's Time for Saints to Unleash Teddy Ballgame ⚡️

    Bridgewater has the perfect chance to remind everyone just how special and electrifying he can be

    NFL logo
    NFL

    It's Time for Saints to Unleash Teddy Ballgame ⚡️

    Bridgewater has the perfect chance to remind everyone just how special and electrifying he can be

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: How Williams-OBJ Feud Began

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Report: How Williams-OBJ Feud Began

    SNY
    via SNY

    Shurmur Doesn’t Commit to Eli

    Giants HC leaves the door open for a potential QB change to Daniel Jones: ‘He’s been our starter to this point’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Shurmur Doesn’t Commit to Eli

    Giants HC leaves the door open for a potential QB change to Daniel Jones: ‘He’s been our starter to this point’

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    More AB Allegations Reported

    Antonio Brown accused of sexual misconduct by second woman in Sports Illustrated exclusive

    NFL logo
    NFL

    More AB Allegations Reported

    Antonio Brown accused of sexual misconduct by second woman in Sports Illustrated exclusive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report