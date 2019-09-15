Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman's Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Playing Kansas City Chiefs in fantasy football is often a recipe for success.

The aerial attack hit on all cylinders during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. Demarcus Robinson finished with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Sammy Watkins notched six catches for 49 yards, and Mecole Hardman posted four catches for 61 yards and a score.

It is a credit to Patrick Mahomes that so many receivers finished with impressive numbers, as the defending league MVP torched Oakland's secondary to the tune of 30-of-44 passing for 443 yards, four touchdowns and zero picks.

Mahomes' presence is the single best argument for any Chiefs pass-catcher. He is a unique talent in the NFL and appears to be on his way to plenty of MVP trophies in his career.

While Watkins took a backseat to Robinson during Sunday's win, he is still a must-start in fantasy circles. He is Kansas City's go-to wide receiver at this point with Tyreek Hill reportedly sidelined for four to six weeks with an injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, and was nearly unguardable with nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Don't let Sunday's pedestrian performance convince you to remove him from your lineup. Any top option for Mahomes is a top option in fantasy football.

Robinson and Hardman are not as surefire locks for starting lineups, especially since Travis Kelce figures to eat into their opportunities as a game-changing tight end. Robinson has never topped 288 receiving yards in a season since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016, making Sunday's performance feel like more of an anomaly than anything else.

Hill will eventually return, and Robinson is going to be a fourth or fifth option for the stretch run of the season. He should be rostered, but fantasy players should take a wait-and-see approach before playing him.

Hardman should garner more consideration.

The lack of a track record isn't an issue for him like it is for Robinson since he was a second-round pick out of Georgia in this year's draft. What's more, Jim McCormick of ESPN noted only Watkins had more routes run in the Week 1 game against the Jaguars, so the opportunities have been there in the early going of his career.

He figures to benefit from the additional defensive attention Hill, Kelce and Watkins will attract this season and can use his speed to beat single coverage.

Hardman should be on all rosters and has a WR2 or flex ceiling in the explosive Chiefs offense.