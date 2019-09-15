Video: Aces' Dearica Hamby Hits Miracle Heave to Eliminate Sky from Playoffs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Dearica Hamby #5 of the Las Vegas Aces hits the game winning three point basket against the Chicago Sky on September 15, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Your fortunes can change drastically in a matter of moments, and the Chicago Sky learned that the hard way Sunday in the second round of the 2019 WNBA playoffs.

With the Sky leading 92-90 in the final seconds, Courtney Vandersloot was attempting to dribble out the clock. But Dearica Hamby intercepted her pass for Diamond DeShields and nailed an improbable go-ahead three-pointer for the Las Vegas Aces.

The play wasn't without some controversy.

Sky head coach James Wade told reporters after the game he thought Hamby stepped out of bounds prior to the shot. It looked as though her left foot may have gone out as she was tiptoeing along the sideline.

The officials didn't review the play, and the Aces are moving on to the semifinals to face the top-seeded Washington Mystics. 

It was the perfect ending for Hamby, who earlier in the day collected the WNBA's Sixth Woman of the Year award.

