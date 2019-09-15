Julio Jones' 2 TDs Power Falcons to Narrow Win vs. Carson Wentz, Eagles on SNF

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak against Philadelphia dating back to 2016 with a 24-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and it wasn't without drama.

The Eagles had erased an 11-point deficit to take a 20-17 lead in with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter. But just before the two-minute warning, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan converted a 4th-&-3 with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones.

Down 24-20, the Eagles were threatening again but came up short on a 4th-&-8 at the Atlanta 16-yard line with 30 seconds and no timeouts remaining.

As a result, Ryan is now 11-1 all-time in home openers (h/t ESPN's Field Yates). He finished with 320 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 27-of-43 passing.

Jones was Ryan's most productive target with 106 yards and two touchdowns by catching five of his 10 targets. However, Calvin Ridley was right behind Jones with 105 yards and one touchdown on eight catches.

In the loss, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had an injury scare late in the second quarter before nearly leading Philly to a comeback win. He finished with 231 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 25-of-43 passing.

Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor stepped up and led all receivers with 107 yards and one touchdown after briefly exiting the game to be evaluated for a head injury. Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) left the game in the first half for the Eagles and did not return.

What's Next?

The Eagles (1-1) will host the Detroit Lions (1-0-1), while the Falcons (1-1) will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) next Sunday afternoon.

