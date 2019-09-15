Colts' Adam Vinatieri on Missed Kicks: 'You'll Hear from Me Tomorrow'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri is one of the best kickers in NFL history, but the Indianapolis Colts veteran was not in a talking mood after his lackluster start to the 2019 campaign.

"You'll here from me tomorrow," Vinatieri said following Sunday's 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. Holder noted the kicker said "yeah, you will," when reminded he wasn't scheduled to see the reporter Monday.

Vinatieri went 1-of-3 extra points in Sunday's win after missing two field goals and an extra point in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

           

