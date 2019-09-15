Kenyan Drake Trade Rumors: Conflicting Reports Surround Dolphins' Starting RB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kenyan Drake may or may not be added to the list of Miami Dolphins trade candidates.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about the fourth-year running back.

However, a team source told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald the Dolphins have had "zero conversations" with any teams regarding a trade for Drake.



Following Miami's 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Pro Football Focus' Mike Florio reported "multiple" Dolphins players contacted their agents to see if they could find away to orchestrate trades.

Even though the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported the Dolphins denied any player has requested a trade, there have been indications throughout the week they are at least open to making moves.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be dealt by the Dolphins as early as this week.

Miami head coach Brian Flores has insisted his team isn't tanking. The roster has undergone drastic changes since the end of last season, including a Sept. 1 deal that sent starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

Drake is making $2.025 million this season, the final year of his rookie deal. The 25-year-old has racked up 1,370 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 290 carries in 49 games since being drafted out of Alabama in 2016.